Candidates singing the same old tune

With the general elections here, I would like to share my opinion with my fellow country men and women.

To be honest I am very frustrated and tired of hearing and seeing those same old unresolved campaign policies that are always brought up during election periods.

Please people! I’m sure it’s time you realise that it is not about the policies but it’s about the person elected and mandated to execute the policies.

When you look at it, most of the parties and candidates have basically the same policies.

I suggest we get the candidates to provide proof of their structural plans on how they are going to actually implement those policies when elected.

Only then we can vote for better quality leaders to put words into tangible action for a better Papua New Guinea.

Voter

PNG

