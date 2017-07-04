Candidates, supporters call for polling suspension to discuss election issues

TWENTY candidates and their supporters, including public representatives have formed an alliance called the Alliance

of Manus Candidates Against Corruption.

The group consists of male and female candidates for the regional and open seats.

They presented a petition to the PNG Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato through provincial elections manager Sponsa Navi last week.

In a two-point petition, the candidates demanded for the commissioner to suspend polling in Manus until all discrepancies and irregularities in the election process were addressed.

The petition contains 14 signatures from the candidates contesting the general election in Manus.

Others also supported the petition but were not present in person to sign it.

Navi, upon receiving the petition, applauded the

candidates for taking the right approach.

He said he would forward the petition to the PNG Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato and reply within 24 hours as demanded.

Navi said the office of the commissioner acknowledged receiving the petition but directed that the election would proceed and aggrieved candidates could take their grievances to

the Court of Disputed Returns later.

A candidate contesting the provincial seat Ken Polin said the commissioner should not treat the Manus situation lightly as irregularities and discrepancies in ballot papers during polling was a serious matter.

