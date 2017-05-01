Candidates, supporters praised for peaceful nominations

HIGHLANDS Eastern End police commander is commending candidates and their supporters for their peaceful nominations.

Assistant deputy commissioner Nema Mondia said that apart from a Kerowagi incident, Chimbu, Jiwaka and Western Highlands were peaceful and nominations carried out in an orderly manner.

“We are appealing to the people to do the same during polling, counting, and declaration,” he said.

Mondia said that Highlands was regarded as a volatile region when it came to national elections.

He urged candidates to respect one another.

Mondia said the power was now with the people and the candidates should respect their democratic rights.

Like this: Like Loading...