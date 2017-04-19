Candidates told not to build on State land

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

POLICE in Enga are warning candidates and their supporters not to build election campaign houses on State land in towns.

Provincial commander Chief Inspector George Kakas told The National that in past elections, campaign houses were built on State land but for this year’s election, they should be built in their respective villages.

Kakas said the police were banning campaign houses on State land because they had become breeding ground for many social problems.

“Experience from previous elections have shown that supporters gathered in those campaign houses and engaged in illegal activities like gambling, double marriages and even an increase in the number of HIV/AIDS victims from there,” he said.

Two campaign houses have already been built in Wabag town and Wapenamanda and people responsible were instructed by police to dismantle them.

“If those houses are not dismantled then I will go and burn them down,” Kakas said.

He said police would be monitoring the situation.

