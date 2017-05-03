Candidates told to respect others

By REBECCA KUKU

SOUTHERN Highlands police commander Chief Sgt Sibron Papoto is calling on candidates and their supporters not to provoke or criticise each other during the election campaign to avoid clashes.

Papoto said that the incident that happened last week in Mendi that led to three deaths and serious injuries to several people was the result of one candidate’s supporters provoking the opposing supporters. Papoto wants intending candidates to lead by example and tell their supporters not to tease, provoke or assault other candidates and their supporters.

“All candidates have their democratic rights to be nominated, to campaign and contest for seats,” he said.

“If you don’t like them, exercise your democratic right by not voting for them instead of attacking them.”

Papoto said that with the history and culture of Highlands, people had to be careful of what they say as it may be misinterpreted or cause problems.

“People have to respect each other and have to be mindful that everyone has their democratic right to support whoever they want to support.”

Papoto said Southern Highlands had over 500 officers and the backing of one platoon from the Defence Force and two mobile police units.

The platoon and mobile units will be patrolling around the province so if anything occurred, they will be ready to move in.

