Candidates urged not to undermine each other on social network

GENERAL election candidates have been urged not to undermine each other on social media network during their campaign.

New Ireland returning officer Iven Lakatani said candidates were leaders who should be setting the example on good conduct and behaviour. “The general election has (so far) been very challenging and trouble-free for the province,” he said.

“But the little hiccups we have are the result of candidates spoiling each other on social media.”

Meanwhile, Lakatani said there would be 46 polling stations in the province.

“Candidates, supporters and the general public must work with us to deliver a trouble-free election,” he said.

“This is your opportunity to exercise your democratic and constitutional rights to elect your representative into Parliament.”

Lakatani also called on locals to work with and respect security officers who were in the province to provide security.

“Appreciate them and don’t make their jobs harder than it already is,” he said.

“For a free and fair election, we must work with the security forces on the ground.”

Elections operations for the New Guinea Islands was launched last Friday in Manus by Police Commissioner Gari Baki.

