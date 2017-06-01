Candidates urged to be respectful

ENGA provincial police commander Supt George Kakas is urging candidates who are threatening people and making defamatory remarks against others to stop doing so.

Kakas said a few candidates campaigning in schools in Wapenamanda, Wabag and Laiagam districts have made defamatory and threatening remarks against fellow candidates. He said that educational institutions must be left alone.

“I want to appeal to you candidates to carry out your campaigns outside and not in the schools,” he said.

“The education of the younger generations must be respected and campaigns must be conducted outside.”

He said that schools and teachers as public servants had been informed by the Education Department not to get involved in politics and they were fully aware of this.

He said that candidates issuing threats and making defamatory remarks against fellow candidates would be investigated by the police election task force and provincial election steering committee.

Kakas said that if they have enough evidence, they would have the candidates arrested and charged.

He urged the candidates to respect one another and campaign peacefully.

“Don’t say something that will hurt the feelings of other people and provoke trouble.”

Kakas urged the candidates and supporters to maintain peace and harmony at all times.

