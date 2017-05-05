Candidates urged to use own resources in campaign

OPPOSITION Leader Don Polye says all candidates must use their own resources to campaign and leave State funds alone.

Polye said the use of State funds, for those who had access to it, was tantamount to abuse.

“As the Opposition leader, I have a duty to protect State resources,” Polye said.

Polye said parties in the Opposition and other candidates used their own resources to fund their campaigns.

He said his party would pass a law, when in Government, to stop all government projects during the election.

In a rally at Kaugere in the Moresby South electorate yesterday, Polye urged the people to vote for quality leaders to represent them in Parliament.

Polye said the greatest need in the country was quality leadership.

He was there to launch the campaign for party candidate Samson Kirilyo who will be contesting the Moresby South electorate under the Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party banner.

“You must vote leaders who can stand up for what is right,” Polye said.

Kirilyo is expected to commence his campaign today to challenge Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko.

Like this: Like Loading...