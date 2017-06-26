Candidates warned to be responsible, police ready to deliver

NATIONAL Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Ben Turi has warned that police will not tolerate any “nonsense” from candidates and their supporters during one-day polling in Port Moresby tomorrow. Addressing NCD election workers on security arrangements for tomorrow, he said: “We are ready to deliver.

“We have zone commanders, we have venue commanders and we have officers ready to escort ballot boxes.

“My only appeal to candidates and their supporters is that there must be no truckloads of supporters to any one polling station.

“I do not want to see people crowding unnecessarily around polling booths.

“There must be no vehicles parked within 100m of a polling booth.

“Every vehicle will be checked by police.

“Everyone standing in the queue must not have lemon, oil or bleach to wash away the ink on their fingers after voting.”

Like this: Like Loading...