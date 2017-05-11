Candidate’s wife, four injured

REX Mauri’s wife and another woman were among five people injured when the Bulolo Open candidate and his campaign team “came under attack” at Mumeng last Sunday, Mauri said yesterday.

Mauri said he was forced to fire two shots into the air to disperse the crowd. He denied a radio report that he injured two women.

He said his wife Diane Rex, a supporter by the name of Joyce Yawa “and another three men were attacked by the mob and not injured by my firearm”.

He said he had fired two warning shots into the air to disperse a group of men who were persuing him in Mumeng during a car-chase.

Mauri is the chairman of the Hidden Valley mine landowners. He spoke up yesterday following an incident last Sunday at Kumalu River where he and his supporters came under attack.

A local radio in Lae reported that shots from Mauri’s gun had injured two women.

“This report is not true. It is a total lie,” Mauri said.

“I did not shoot anyone. I only opened fire twice into the air to disperse the crowd that was attacking me and my supporters.

“If I had not fired, they (attackers) could have killed me and my family.”

He said one of his vehicles was badly damaged during the attack.

“I call on the police to investigate this incident and arrest those people involved in attacking me and my team,” Mauri said.

Mauri said his firearm was licensed and he had the right to use it when his life was in danger.

