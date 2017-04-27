Cane behind grassroots sports: Ipa

LOCAL contractor Cane Construction is committed to support grassroots sports in Southern Highlands and around the country.

Cane Construction managing director Michael Ipa said this while supporting Kameswa Kambiri basketball team at the recent National Souths Basketball League tournament in Port Moresby.

Though the team did not make the final quarters of the tournament, Ipa was a satisfied assisting the grassroots sport in his Lower Mendi area in South Highlands.

“My firm is committed to enabling our grassroots sports teams to compete in this prestigious event, giving them the opportunity to play against high level competitors,” Ipa said.

“The competition is for grassroots people of SHP, and priority must be given to these rural-based basketball teams.”

