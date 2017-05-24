Canoe race to honour Haoda set for Friday

By HENRY MORABANG

THE Keleone Canoe Race Syndicate has organised a canoe race in honour of Central Governor Kila Haoda.

The race is for C-grade canoe owners and will be on this Friday at Keleone village. ‘

Race coordinator Fisher Walo said it was only fitting to name the race the Kila Haoda Cup as Haoda had contributed much to the syndicate and the Aroma Coast.

Walo said C-grade canoe owners from Central were encouraged to participate in Friday’s event, a day that would be filled with excitement, fun, good canoe racing.

“We expect the race to be competitive, with canoeists from surrounding area all vying for the prizes on offer,”Kalo said.

There will be cash prizes of K2000 for first place, K1500 for second place and K1000 for third place.

KCRS has over 50 canoes owners on their books and they are looking at getting over 50 canoes to race.

Invitations are also open to all Motuan coastal villages.

Big guns Constable and Marakele, the champions of the Peter O’Neill Cup and Sir Puka Temu Cup respectively, are likely to take part in this annual event.

Like this: Like Loading...