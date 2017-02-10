Capital city men’s softball side pulls out of PNG Games

By ISAAC LIRI

GOLD medal contenders, Team NCD will not be fielding any softball squad in the 7th PNG Games.

Port Moresby Men’s Softball Association Tony Daple confirmed recently that NCD would not have a softball squad.

The reason for the set back is the late registration from the association’s executives and the late notification from NCD team management.

Daple said the confusion came about with the change of executives.

He said Team NCD management team were not aware of the new executives and were still communication with the old executives which eventually led to the late registration and resulted in no team being prepared for the games.

Daple said they did all they could to register but all their attempts were unsuccessful as the deadline had passed.

He said they wanted to expose NCD’s young talents in the upcoming games, however, that would be impossible so they would look to the upcoming National Championship in April to promote their young players.

“With the junior talents coming in, it is just great to see.

“We’ve got the old guys, veterans, trying to maintain so you can see the competition is so close at the moment which is good for softball in Port Moresby in general,” Daple said.

