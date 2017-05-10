Capital comp plans Super Series

AS PART of the major restructure of the Port Moresby Netball Association’s competition, a proposed Super Series will start at the end of the regular season and will consist of 6 teams.

The Super Series competition will run for approximately 10 weeks and will see the implementation of a simple draft system.

The method POMNA intends to use is a points system according to a player’s representative qualification: a current or former national representative — three points, current or former POMNA representative – two points, premier division player – one point.

A player’s total points are then added together with other players. Selection will be considered according to each player’s position.

The points will be used to aggregate total points for each team to determine the strength and weakness of a team.

The intention is to distribute players among the six teams to have an even competition.

The benefit of this competition is to provide a platform for the representative and fringe players to play at a level that ensures a good standard of netball is maintained in the elite competition. The development of players and the expansion of the depth of talent is also the other goal of the new system. POMNA intends to attract corporate sponsors for each of the six teams.

