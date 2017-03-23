Capital cricket to start T20 comp in May

By ISAAC LIRI

THE Port Moresby Cricket Association will kick start its season with the ITI Twenty-20 competition in May, president Dean Ani says.

Ani said 12 teams would take part in this year’s T20 competition, with the inclusion of two new clubs, Dogura and ETK, from Elevala in Hanuabada. He thanked the International Training Institute for providing funding of K10,000 to run the T20 competition.

Ani said the association decided to restrict the number of teams participating due to the availability of venues.

“We have Amini Park, the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium oval two at Konedobu, Tubusereia Oval, Vabukori Oval and Pari Oval available,” Ani said.

He appealed to government agencies to help upgrade cricket venues in Port Moresby and the surrounding villages as the game had put the country on the world map, with the Barramundis ranked 16th in the ICC standings.

