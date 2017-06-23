Capital development the face of national growth

NATIONAL Capital District Governor Powes Parkop says infrastructure built in Port Moresby is for the good of Papua New Guinea as a whole.

He yesterday opened the K318 million and 24km-long Sir William Skate Highway linking Badihagwa to 9-Mile.

“We must deliver a city that facilitates a growing population, a growing economy and a growing need for business and for our people,” Parkop said.

He thanked Prime Minister Peter O’Neill for supporting the developments in Port Moresby.

He said Port Moresby “is becoming a city that can inspire our people, can motivate them, can set examples, and can become a model for every other city and every other town in our country”.

Parkop said Port Moresby should be an “international city just like any other international hub in the world”.

“We should be aiming for that. We are the transit between Asia and America, we are the transit between Australia and New Zealand, China, Japan and Korea.

“We are in the middle,” he said.

Parkop said O’Neill “shares our vision and has expressed it very clearly that we must build this hub, this major city, that will be the centre of growth and centre of development for our people”.

