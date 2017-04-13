Capital farewells Sir Michael

By HELEN TARAWA

GRAND Chief Sir Michael Somare, the first prime minister of the country, and wife Lady Veronica were officially farewelled by Parliament yesterday.

Despite delay due to rain, the ceremony which was scheduled for 10m started at about 1pm.

It was low keyed and led by Acting Speaker John Simon, acting clerk of Parliament Basil Kambuliagen and the acting deputy clerk Richard Whitchurch.

The guard of honour was by a combined band from the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary and the Correctional Services Pipes and Drums.

Kambuliagen said the ceremony to farewell Sir Micahel from politics was supposed to be held last Thursday.

He said parliament had originally planned for all the members to line up from the Haus Tambaran entrance to farewell the couple as they walked out to the awaiting guard of honour.

However, that was put off by government when parliament rose earlier and organised a luncheon instead.

“It was sad to see him go, a great leader of this nation,” Kumbuliagen said.

It was a red-carpet farewell, Sir Michael and Lady Veronica were met by Simon and led to the dais.

Parade host Captain Philip Polewara invited Sir Michael to inspect the guard of honour.

Simon, on behalf of the acting clerk of parliament and staff, presented gifts to Sir Michael and Lady Veronica.

They were then escorted to their private vehicle in front of the Haus Tambaran entrance.

