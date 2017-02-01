Capital nines side named

TEAM NCD rugby league nines management has selected a 15-man squad to for the 7th PNG Games in Kimbe.

The final team will to go straight into full training to get them ready for the games in March.

Coach Bobby Mori congratulated the selected players for their time and effort that have earned them a spot to represent Team NCD.

Trainer James Pepa called on all selected players to attend training at Apex Park which started earlier in the week.

Team manager Joshua Sam said those selected players who did not turn up would be replaced by the reserves on their lists.

The players can contact the team manager Joshua Sam on 75367114, coach Bobby Mori on 73690642, and trainer James Pepa on 71998524/75384463 for more information on training and other queries concerning the preparations.

Squad: Velena Wari, Maxwell Doriga, Allan Simbiri, Laicy Oala, Kingsley George, Cliffy Denge, Christopher Taria, Ishmael Indi, Heni Kepas, Lidion Morgan, Max Mandalo, Partrick Daure, Robert Koaba, Sebastian Gaudi, Joel Toringa.

Like this: Like Loading...