Capital rugby comp returns after polling

CAPITAL Ruby Union is back in action this weekend at Bava Park following the suspension of last weekend’s matches due to polling in the nation’s capital.

Players will be eager to get back into the swing of things as they take to the field. In the premier grade, the top four teams will be playing in round 12.

Kicking things off tomorrow at 3pm, competition leaders Harlequins take on fourth-placed Nova. In a match-up that will pit two attacking sides, the tries should flow in what may be a high-scoring contest.

On Sunday, it is second versus third with defending champions University locking horns with traditional rivals Brothers.

In what is always a fiery contest, University Piggies will be out to inflict another defeat on Brothers as they keep the pressure on Harlequins for the top spot.

Brothers will have to play a more convincing brand of attacking rugby, if they wish to secure an important win over Piggies, while cementing their place in the top four come finals time.

