Capital Rugby premiers maintain top spot

COMPETITION leaders Harlequins played out an entertaining 34-31 victory over Nova in the Capital Rugby Union premier grade fixture on Saturday.

The round 12 clash proved a free-flowing and hot-tempered contest between two attack-minded teams who displayed their defensive grit. Harlies had the better of the first half scoring four tries, three of which were converted capping off a dominant first 40 minutes.

But Nova did manage to pull one back with a converted try of their own, before the half time break to trail 26-7.

In the second half Harlequins scored the first points through a try, however Nova’s explosive backline soon kicked out of first gear as they began to find space on the both edges of the Harlies defence running in three converted tries to bring the score to 32-28 in favour of Harlies.

