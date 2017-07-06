Capital Rugby to push on with games

DUE to issues related to the national elections within the National Capital District, the Capital Rugby Union administration had opted to postpone the round 11 matches to a later date.

Instead round 12 matches will be played this weekend (July 8-9) at Bava Park.

With the suspension of last weekend round 11 matches due to polling in the nation’s capital the CRU has decided to go ahead with the scheduled matches in round 12 as any further delays would greatly affect the current draw which has been overhauled since the departure of five clubs to the NCD Rugby Union earlier in the year.

Regarding the current security climate, the CRU has called on all supporters, clubs and players for their cooperation to ensure that the competition continues with the safety and security of all stake holders being the priority.

