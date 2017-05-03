Capital rugby resumes

THE Capital Rugby Union competition resumed its matches last weekend following a two-week suspension of games due to the playing surface at Bava Park undergoing maintenance.

The withdrawal of four clubs from the competition has led to a rejigging of draws across all divisions.

Eight clubs now make up the CRU competition: Harlequins, Wanderers, University, Nova, Valley Hunters, Juggernauts, Brothers and Crusaders. Each of the eight clubs will field a team each in the five divisions of the CRU — the Under-19s, B-grade (U23s), womens A-grade (Open) and premiers (Open).

The men’s divisions will play the 15-a-side format of the game while the women’s division will play the 10-a-side format of the game.

All CRU matches will be played at the Bava Park.

CRU is into its fourth round for all divisions except for the premiers, who are into their third round of matches.

Over the weekend, three matches were forfeited due to no team uniforms and/or players arriving late to the field. Results: Sat – Premier: Nova 27 Crusaders 17, Brothers 24 Valley Hunters 14; Women’s – Nova 56 University 0; Sun – Premier: Wanderers 24 Juggernauts 9, University 26 Harlequins 19; Women’s – Harlequins 28 Valley Hunters 0 (Hunters forfeited, 28 points to Harlequins).

Like this: Like Loading...