Capital Rugby split, four clubs form new union

THE nation’s capital has a new competition with the National Capital District Rugby Union announcing its entry onto the city’s sports scene.

The new union headed by interim president Cybele Druma and vice-president David Bahu announced its formation to the media last Thursday.

The union and its four founding clubs – Defence, Spartans, Southern Chiefs and Central Highlanders – have taken the hard decision to break from the Capital Rugby Union sighting disagreements and disputes regarding the running of the competition in Port Moresby.

Druma said numerous attempts to disuses and resolve the outstanding issues were not met with a favourable response from CRU president and executives. Leading to the final decision by the four clubs to form the new union.

The three main issues of contention leading to the formation of the NCDRU are:

The appropriate date for the CRU annual general meeting to be held. NCDRU claims the AMG should have been held six months after the CRU finals held in June 2016;

The purpose of the AGM was to allow the CRU clubs to appoint an independent auditor to check the union’s financials;

CRU had not accounted for and acquitted the K250,000 currently in its account, derived from clubs and players registration and sponsorship.

“We have exhausted every option to work within CRU, to find a resolution and work with the executives. It has not happened and that is the reason we are here today,” Druma said

She confirmed that the new union had been sanctioned by the World Rugby recognised PNGRFU board led by Ben Frame.

Stating that NCDRU are now in the final stages of being a full member of PNGRFU.

“We have received formally in writing, that our application for membership has been approved,” Druma said.

“Because of this sanction from PNGRFU, players and officials in the NCDRU will be eligible for selection into our national teams.”

The NCDRU trial matches will begin this weekend at the Taurama Barracks oval.

The initial format for the season is: Men’s premier division (15s), Women’s open division (10s), Men’s A division (10s), Men’s B division (10s), Under-19 men and women (10s), U17 men and women (7s), U15 boys and girls (7s).

The men’s premier division will be the only division to play 15-a-side rugby, with the women’s open and men’s A and B divisions and U19s playing 10-a-side rugby. The junior divisions (U15 and U17) will a play sevens rugby.

