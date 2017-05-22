Capital rugby starts selection process

THE first weekend of the Hiri Cup matches were played on Saturday at Bava Park as the Capital Rugby Union hosts the competition for the second year running.

The Hiri Cup matches will be used to select players for the Port Moresby representative sides who will compete in the National Provincial Championships later this year.

The concept was hatched last year and had immediate success with CRU sides making the finals.

The Boromas eventually went all the way to NPC success after beating Morobe Hammerheads for the title.

Players, both young and experienced, will be eager to prove their worth as they battle it out for spots in either team.

The Boromas will be determined to hold on to their NPC title as the best of the rugby talent in the nation’s capital take to the field.

Results: U19 – Avurigo 10 Mirigini 0, Lahara 3 Laurabada 0; U23 – Avurigo 17 Mirigini 7, Laurabada 9 Lahara 5; Women – Avurigo 58 Mirigini 0, Lahara 20 Laurabada 5; Men’s – Mirigini 22 Avurigo 19, Laurabada 18 Lahara 10.

