Capital teams reign

THE country’s softball titles stayed in Port Moresby after defending women’s champion, Port Moresby Gold and their men Melonas won their finals at Kalabond, Kokopo, East New Britain yesterday.

Port Moresby Gold successfully defended their crown after seeing off Kokopo 11-8 the women’s final.

Port Moresby victory did not come on a golden plate as hosts pushed them throughout the seven innings of the final.

The reigning champions booked the first grand final berth after easily disposing sister team, Port Moresby Black 19-3 while Kokopo edged out neighbouring ENB Gazelle for a place in the finale.

In the men’s final, Port Moresby Kakanas ensured the title would go to Port Moresby after beating ENB Gazelle 8-4 in their decider.

Port Moresby’s second team and the defending champion, NCD Meros were unlucky this year missing out on the playoffs finishing fourth in the pool stage.

However, sister team Kakanas ensured that they restored some lost pride to bring the title back to the National capital District.

The finals were pitched off by Governor Ereman ToBaining.

In related news, Madang was given the nod to host the national club championships in September while Lae was awarded the Under-23 men’s and women’s championships later this year.

