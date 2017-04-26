Capital union starts trials

THE newly-formed National Capital District Rugby Union competition held their first trial matches at the Taurama Barracks Oval last Saturday.

PNGRFU board and presidential-claimant Ben Frame endorsed the union earlier this week, formally allowing the competition to go ahead with their matches.

NCDRU hosted their first 7s tournament during the Easter weekend.

They have now turned their attention to the season proper, with the trial matches giving clubs the chance to run players and test combinations.

The matches on Saturday involved teams from divisions one and two, women’s and premiers.

Due to fading light, only one of the premier division match was played. This was the match between Spartans and Central Highlanders.

In a bruising but error-filled encounter, Spartans managed to hold off the Highlanders, winning the game 5-3.

