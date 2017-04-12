Captain warns of changing weather at sea

A CHINESE merchant who operates a retail shop in remote Saidor Station in the Raicoast district in Madang was among nine locals who were rescued last weekend by the Ramu NiCo work ferry MV Carrie, when a banana boat they were travelling in ran out of fuel and drifted into the open sea.

Captain of MV Carrie, Charles Buai said the passengers of the dingy were spotted waving distress signs by holding up a drum container as the ferry was heading to Madang.

He said they returned and helped the passengers.

“We had to return to help the passengers,” Buai said. He the ferry rescued 13 people, including children and infants, only a few months earlier when travellers ran out of fuel in their boat.

Buai has strongly advised small boat travellers in Raicoast villages in Madang to be very careful of the changing weather in the area.

Like this: Like Loading...