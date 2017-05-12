Cardinal encourages individuals to exercise democratic rights

THE Papua New Guinea Council of Churches is encouraging individuals to exercise their democratic right to vote for a leader of their choice.

Vice-chairman Cardinal Sir John Ribat said past elections had showed that individuals and even groups were forced to cast their votes according to another person’s wish. “Individuals and even groups were made to vote or cast their votes according to what people have marked for them, have decided for them,” Ribat said.

“They were kind of forced to do that and it is not free, fair and just elections.

“We ask also the law enforcement agency to be there in the polling booth areas so that what we are advocating, free, clear, just and fair elections, done under good supervision by the law enforcement agency,” Ribat said.

Ribat also called on candidates campaigning to inform the people of what their visions are and not belittle each other.

“For those who are MPs and are contesting, it is important that you answer this question: Why do you want to continue still?,” he said.

“You have to explain this to the people so that they will be aware and they will know what you are doing.

“What is your dream, plan. What is it that you want to achieve. It’s not just coming and say anything just to get in. We must be really constructive in what we want to do.”

