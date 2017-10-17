Cardinal in Wewak to mark end of celebrations

Cardinal Sir John Ribat will be visiting certain parts of East Sepik this week to commemorate the end of the 100 years celebrations of the Lady of Fatima in the province.

Cardinal Ribat arrived in Wewak last Friday to a big welcome at the Boram airport and was greeted by those who gathered to welcome him, including East Sepik Governor Allan Bird.

Cardinal Ribat acknowledged his role within the Catholic Church in the region.

He told Catholic faithful in the province that being a cardinal was not an easy task, however it was important to have a representative of PNG and Pacific in Rome.

Meantime, Governor Bird has thanked the Catholic Church on behalf of his people for what the church has done for the province.

Bird said East Sepik owed much of its development to the Catholic Church.

On Monday, the Cardinal visited the Maprik deanery, and later this week he will be in Angoram before returning to Port Moresby on Saturday.

Like this: Like Loading...