Careers expo officer unhappy with absence of tertiary group

MOROBE’S guidance officer has expressed disappointment over the absence of tertiary institutions in the province at the careers expo in Lae last week.

Maryanne Kuman said the provincial administration’s social services and education divisions were very supportive of the event which provided a chance for students planning their careers to see what opportunities were provided by tertiary institutions.

An invitation was sent to these institutions but many did not make it for unknown reasons, Kuman said.

She said the participation of institutions outside the province was and that challenged institutions in the province to participate in future career expos.

Since the first career expo in 2014, the event has improved over the years and for it to be more attractive and bigger, tertiary institutions in the province have to be active participants, Kuman said.

She said students must have up-to-date information about tertiary level education so that they could make realistic choices in their school leaver forms.

Kuman said students attending the expo asked for information on some institutions in the province only to find that they were not present.

Like this: Like Loading...