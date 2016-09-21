Caretaker ordained as full-time pastor

A YOUNG Morobe man was ordained to be a full-time Lutheran pastor last Sunday at Mohamba village in the Mumeng local level government of Bulolo district.

Giwisa Matayali, from Mahomba village, had been a caretaker pastor at the Resurrection Lutheran Church in the Lae circuit of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG (ELCPNG) Yabem district.

Matayali and wife Elly have two daughters Malisah, 9, and Adasah, 4.

ELCPNG head bishop Rev Jack Urame during the ordination congratulated Matayali for taking up the responsibility to serve God’s people.

He said it was challenging for the ordained pastor but hoped that Matayali would stand with confidence in serving the ELCPNG.

Bulolo MP and Deputy Opposition leader Sam Basil, encouraged and challenged the church faithful to work with the pastors in serving the congregations.

He said pastors faced challenges such as paying school fees and transportation.

“Pastor Giwisa Matayali, you have been ordained today (Sunday),” Basil said.

“Your call to serve, you will not be in the town only, but you will also go out in the rural areas. You have promised that you will serve the Lord. But be prepared to face hardships where you are.”

