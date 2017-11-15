Carey to head judicial centre as new executive director

John Carey has been appointed the first executive director of the Papua New Guinea Centre for Judicial Excellence.

Carey, from Cayman Islands, was appointed for three years.

Chairman of the centre and Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia said Carey had wide experience in training professionals in countries such as the United States, Bermuda and South Korea.

A lawyer by profession, Carey holds a law degree from the University of Liverpool (UK), Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Walla Walla University in Washington and a MBA Degree specialising in finance from the University of Leicester (UK).

As the executive director, his responsibilities will include managing training and education programmes run by the centre for judges, magistrates, court staff of the high courts and magisterial services, lawyers and other officers of the law and justice sector that are associated with the court process.

Carey will also assist the PNG judiciary develop the centre into a regional training place for Pacific judiciaries by 2020, in line with a decision made by the chief justices of the Pacific during the Pacific Judicial Conference in Port Moresby in September last year.

Carey arrived in the country on Oct 29, with his wife Ebony Carey and their three children.

