Caritas Secondary hosts technical day

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

STUDENTS leaving secondary schools which also run technical vocational training programmes will have more opportunities to find employment, an official says.

Technical Vocational Education Training curriculum assistant secretary Rossa Apelis said: “The two programmes (mainstream and Tvet) blending together does have an advantage for a job opportunity.”

Apelis was at the Caritas Technical Secondary School for its Open House and Technical Day.

“They (students) are kind of fully equipped to be able to find a job either here or globally,” she said.

She said Grade 12 students could use the knowledge acquired to start businesses or to find jobs here or overseas.

She said Caritas started teaching some of the national certificate courses in 2015.

Grade 11 students do the national certificate one and Grade 12 do the national certificate two.

“After Grade 12, they graduate with two certificates, Tvet programmes and the Grade 12 certificate,” she said.

The students competed in wood carving, table skirting and setting, cosmetology, hair fashion and napkin folding.

Principal Esther Mwayemwana said some of the national certificate courses included business administration, office management, cosmetology, screen printing and information and communication technology.

