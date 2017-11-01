Caritas students given opportunity to study at training institute

By PETER ESILA

Two students from the Caritas Technical Secondary School in Port Moresby have been awarded scholarships to study at the International Training Institute next year.

Judy Deregi and Michelle Mwayemwana were announced as winners of the scholarship on their graduation day last Friday.

ITI marketing manager Rose Semi told the graduation ceremony that scholarships were awarded as part of its social obligation.

“ITI is one of the leading and biggest higher learning institution in Papua New Guinea,” she said.

“I say we are the biggest because we have 10 campuses all over the country.

“The main campus is at Badili in Port Moresby.

“We have 1400 students for every semester.

“Most importantly, we are accredited and recognised by the Government as a higher education provider.”

The institution offers certificate, diploma and advanced diploma in business, human resource management and information technology.

Semi highlighted the issue of spaces in tertiary institutions every year with more than 28,000 grade 12 students having sat for their national examinations this year.

“That is why ITI is here to bridge the gap, bring education and help build our human resource in the country,” she said.

