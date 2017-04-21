Carjacking suspects escape, residents urged to be wary

POLICE in Port Moresby have arrested two men suspected of carjacking at Hohola Stage One last week.

Hohola police station commander Ben Kua said the incident happened last Thursday at Hibiscus Street where group of men held a privately-owned vehicle.

Kua said police were alerted and gave chase to Hohola Stage Three were they apprehended the suspects but others escapes.

He warned motorists in the city to take precaution when driving around.

“Hijacking of vehicles is increasing in all the suburbs in the city and drivers must be careful when they are visiting or dropping off friends and relatives,” Kua said.

“Criminals sit around streets and wait for targeted vehicles, so it’s much safer to always call whoever you are visiting to wait at the gate or junctions for before you get there.”

