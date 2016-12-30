Carnival for Kokopo city

CHRISTMAS celebrations in Kokopo city will end on New Year’s Eve, Kokopo Vunamami urban LLG events team leader Francis Moro says.

He said this in Kokopo on Boxing Day that celebrations would continue as part of the Kokopo city Christmas carnival which started on Monday night.

Moro said the event was called a carnival because several activities were happening simultaneously in one location.

“There are several activities happening at the Ralum festival village every night since Monday. These include live band performances and a movie marathon,” he said.

Moro said the carnival was the first of its kind in the city.

“We decided to give our people a place to celebrate and enjoy family time together during the festive season,” he said.

“We encourage parents to bring their kids and dinner to the carnival and we also encourage people to bring their friends and colleagues to enjoy the place.”

Like this: Like Loading...