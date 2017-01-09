Carver uses skills to create jewellery

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

RAVINI Goada, a father of six from Hanuabada in Central, carves items out of turtle shells and coral to sell at the art and craft market to support his family.

Goada, 47, makes bracelets, hair-clips, earrings and necklaces from turtle shell or black coral to sell at the Tabari craft market in Boroko from Monday to Saturday. He is also fishes to support his family.

“My parents paid my schools fees from the money they earned by carving and selling jewellery made from turtle shells. I am now doing the same for my wife Nancy and children,” he said.

Coming from an area where people depend greatly on marine resources, he turns to fishing when the weather is good. He catches turtles and fish.

Goada left the public service in 2007 and is now focused on his business.

When the weather is bad, Goada goes to Aroma Coast in Central to buy turtle shells which cost between K50 and K100 depending on the size.

From one shell, he can carve bracelets, earrings, necklaces and hair clips and sells them for K5, K10 and K15.

It takes him about two days to carve the items which come in the shape of the Bird of Paradise, a butterfly or leaves.

Unlike jewellery shops where there are proper instruments to carve turtle shells into fine shapes then polished, Goada uses his own equipment.

“I use a grinding machine, power drill, screwdriver and cloth to cut and shape, polish and smoothen,” he said.

“But I go through different process to achieve something that looks of a better quality.”

He enjoys his job as he had learnt the trade from his parents and relatives.

“My elder son and daughter can also carve items from coconut shells and sea shells.”

He said other villagers ran similar businesses.

Like this: Like Loading...