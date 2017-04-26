Case adjourned for arson suspect

A 27-YEAR-old man from Pomio in East New Britain was charged with burning down properties belonging to a fuel distributing company at Palmalmal government station.

According to police the suspect, Junior Pius Patrick Kosa, from Malmal village, was arrested last week at Palmalmal and brought to Kokopo.

He was charged with arson and kept in custody.

He appeared at the Kokopo District Court for mention on Friday and had his case adjourned.

The incident occurred on April 10 between 1 and 2 pm when the suspect, who is an employee of the Zecli fuel distributor’s poured diesel on the building and set it on fire.

Police said the whole building was burnt down to ashes including properties valued at K30,620.

