Case closed over lost files

THREE students charged with rape of a 17-year-old girl were discharged by the Waigani Committal Court on Thursday because police were unable to locate their file.

Police prosecutor Polon Koniu said Luaf Von Nimrod Maea and Douglas Mai, all from Central, were charged with two counts each of sexual penetration of the girl at Gerehu in Port Moresby on Sept 24 last year.

Of the three who appeared in court before Senior Magistrate Cosmas Bidar, one was attending a vocational school and the other two were at secondary school then.

Koniu said the informant told him that he gave out all copies of the file to another policeman and he did not have a copy.

“I asked him if he retained the original information but he said he did not,” he said. Bidar said the case first came to court on Oct 6 last year and by April 6, six months had lapsed and defendants deserved to get their respective copies of the file.

“Prosecution, in one way or another, is telling the court that there was no record of information about the charges laid against the three defendants,” Bidar said.

“The arresting officer should retain the original copy but giving out all the copies to other arresting officers is not too reasonable and not necessarily a valid reason.

“This was a serious allegation and the arresting officer should deal diligently with the information and make sure it is consistent, reliable and admissible in court.

“Since nothing happened so far, information against the three defendants should be struck out, they be discharged and their respective bails be refunded.”

