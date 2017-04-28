Case deferred due to polls

A lawyer asked the Waigani Committal Court to adjourn submissions on a fraud case because the defendant’s lawyer was away for the election.

A stand-in lawyer for Paul Mawa told the court that Tonny Mark Ekepa, charged with 18 counts of forgery and fraudulently uttering documents in connection with royalty payments for landowners, was advised by Mawa to have the case adjourned to a date after the election.

“He advised me to seek court’s leave to have the matter adjourned to a possible date after the election as he filed his nomination forms to contest in the Tambul-Nebilyer electorate, Western Highlands,’’ the counsel said.

The lawyer told the court that Ekepa was Mawa’s longtime client and there were other cases pending in the National Court.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Samghy told the court that Ekepa’s case was taking too long and should be finalised at an earlier date.

Senior magistrate Cosmas Bidar told the court that it was people’s Constitutional right to contest the election or stand for public office.

“With the adjournment, the court observed that no one would be affected by the requested adjournment,” he said.

“Therefore, the court will adjourn the case as per the request of the stand-in counsel and orders would be granted accordingly.”

Bidar adjourned the matter to Aug 29.

It was alleged that on Aug 23, 2011, Ekepa Knowingly and fraudulently forged and uttered the writing of another person on Form 4 to fill names and signatures of other signatories without their approval and consent to register his new company.

The idea behind the alleged formation of the company was to get all the royalties paid out by the Porgera Joint Venture.

