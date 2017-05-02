Case held, documents needed

THE National Court in Waigani has adjourned a case filed by suspended Hela administrator William Bando to Monday to give time to his lawyer to serve court documents on other parties in the case.

Parties involved are the Minister for Public Service Sir Puka Temu, the Hela executive council, Hela Governor Francis Potape, Hela acting administrator Kove Waiko and the State.

Bando’s lawyer Anthony Waira appeared before Justice Les Gavara-Nanu yesterday and sought the adjournment.The court granted leave to Bando on Friday, allowing him to challenge a decision by the Hela executive council to suspend him on disciplinary grounds.

Bando signed a four-year contract with the Sate last year but the provincial executive council decided on April 15 to suspend him and appoint Waiko to act in his position.

The court heard that the suspension was becasue Bando refused to make payments to individuals and entities.

The court heard that the charges were served to Bando on April 12.

The court heard that Potape submitted a report to Sir Puka on April 14 and advised him that there were reasonable grounds to suspend Bando.

