Case against Kerema MP relisted

A dismissed election petition against Kerema MP Richard Mendani will be relisted for pre-trial at the National Court on orders of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court quashed the National Court decision that dismissed the petition.

It ordered the petition filed by Thomas Opa be restored and remitted back to the National Court for further directions.

The petition was relisted for directions last Friday where the court issued orders for petitioner Opa to file and serve his affidavits relating to the trial.

Other parties will also file and serve their witness’ statements.

The petition is set to return to court on Dec 18 for pre-trial and listings.

The petition was dismissed on Oct 11 by Justice Collin Makail at Waigani National Court when he ruled it was not served within the required 14-day period.

The Supreme Court reviewed the decision and accepted Opa’s argument that time started one day after the petition was filed.

The petition was filed against Mendani and the Electoral Commission on allegations of bribery, undue influence and errors and omission by the Electoral Commission during the counting process.

Like this: Like Loading...