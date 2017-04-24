Case listing available online for public access

PEOPLE can now access listing of cases in the National Court and Supreme Court online following the launching by Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia on Friday.

“It is the first time we done this by posting our case lists online and we are quite pleased to achieve that,” Sir Salamo said.

Sir Salamo said it was part of the judiciary’s programme to modernise the courts so that services and information about the courts were readily accessible to the people.

He said this was the first time for the court registry service to come up with the initiative.

“This is the first concerted effort by the court registry services to provide useful information to court users concerning the cases that are listed for court hearing and to assist them prepare for their cases well in advance of the court hearing,” he said.

He said the information contained in the case list was comprehensive and instructive, compared to other case lists that were posted online in other common law jurisdiction. He said the list included cases progressively listed before judges in the National Court and Supreme Court for hearing on a daily, weekly, monthly and yearly basis

The lists contain information such as the name of the case, the case file reference, the parties involved in the case, the names of lawyers or law firms representing the parties, the type of matter set down for hearing, the name of the judge or judges who will be hearing the case, the date and time of the hearing and the location of the court in which the hearing will take place.

The online case listing can be accessed through the judiciary website www.pngjudiciary.gov.pg

