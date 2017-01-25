Case against men charged with bodily harm dismissed

By DEMAS TIEN

WAIGANI Committal Court has dismissed a case against two men charged with causing grievous bodily harm because police files were not ready.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli made the ruling when police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Samghy informed the court that police files were not ready.

Gauli said the court had given sufficient time to the police to complete the investigations, prepare the hand-up brief and serve it on the two men.

Henry Tibe, 56, from Malagunan village in East New Britain, and Andrew Nason, 30, from Konos village in New Ireland were accused of assaulting a Hangu Milango caused grievous bodily harm to him.

It was alleged that on Jan 1 last year at 2am, Tibe and Ngason were consuming alcohol at Tibe’s residence at Ensisi Valley in the National Capital District.

Milango and his mother Martha were on their way to their home when they were shouted at without any reason.

Milango argued with the two and a fight broke out.

It was alleged that Nason held Milango while Tibe hit him with a softball bat.

The court initially struck out the case on Nov 3 last year because the police had failed to complete the hand-up brief and served it to them.

They were rearrested on Dec 12 last year and on Dec 23 the court made a direction for the files to be served to the defendants.

