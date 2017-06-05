Cash flow problem blamed for slow service delivery

SERVICE delivery to the provinces, districts and the local level governments is critically hampered by cash flow problems, National Economic and Fiscal Commission chief executive officer Hohora Suve says.

Suve told The National that service delivery has slowed down because of the country’s cash flow situation and funds were not going to the provinces.

“From the presentations at the Southern regional workshop it was evident that because of the cash flow situation in Waigani, a lot of their funding was coming in at a staggered manner.

“They also have the rollover funds from last year because they were supposed to put those functional grants into the respective sectors to continue their operations.

“We also asked them to dig deeper into their internal revenue if they have anything to supplement the functional grants,” Suve said.

He pointed out that some of the provinces were using the service improvement programme funds to help their operational activities because there was not enough money in the system.

Suve added that there was a situation now that the Ombudsman Commission had given a direction because of the elections not to touch the funds so that was also creating a problem for them.

“In light of the cash flow situation they are using that to supplement their operations and it’s only temporary so hopefully after the elections everything should be back to normal.

“We also make sure that they spend their own internal revenue for service delivery.

“We try to encourage them to do that because our definition of service delivery is not just using functions grants but also internal revenue.

“If they are spending their money on emoluments or capital expenditure we cannot score against that; they are supposed to use that for service delivery,” Suve said.

Like this: Like Loading...