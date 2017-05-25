Cash, pigs paid as compo

By JAMES GUMUNO

THE Enga community in Mt Hagen city yesterday paid K45,000 and 41 pigs as compensation for the death of a small girl in a road accident.

Police, members of the Western Highlands peace and good order committee and other leaders from churches and settlements witnessed the payment.

The deceased, identified as six-year-old Dalcy Daniel, from Palga tribe in Hagen Central, was killed in a roadside earlier this month at Togoba Primary School when she was returning home from Mul-Baiyer with her father.

The vehicle owner, Henry Moses ,from Laiagam in Enga, commended the relatives of the deceased for allowing peace to prevail rather than seeking retaliation.

Moses said even though they lived along the road leading to Enga, the deceased’s tribesmen did not retaliate and attack innocent Engans travelling on the road.

He said the Palga tribes had shown a good example for others because they knew it was an accident and not a planned killing.

“I sped up the compensation to say sorry to the family members for their understanding and patience during this time of sorrow,” he said.

Palga community leader Tam Pera said he accepted the compensation payment to maintain peace and put the matter to rest.

Police task force commander Inspector Moses Kalandi commended the two parties for coming together and resolving the matter.

