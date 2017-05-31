Casual workers become public servants after induction course

THE PNG Institute of Public Administration confirmed 65 of its casual employees as permanent public servants after they completed the public service induction course.

Among the group were eight administration staff, 20 gardeners, 23 janitors and 14 security officers who were presented certificates.

The induction programmes complies with the requirements of the Public Service General Orders which has been developed as part of the public sector workforce development initiative.

PNGIPA director Angori Wewerang said the importance of these achievement went beyond individual performance.

He said it was an achievement for them as public servants, for PNGIPA, for their families and many other public servants who would look upon them for help and guidance.

“Other people and public servants will not just hear or listen to you but they will also look upon you to be role models with good and ethical behaviour, an attitude that will inspire them to practise it,” Wewerang said.

“I am proud to say that this achievement is my success and PNGIPA success.

“Getting trained and developing yourself at PNGIPA is something that you must be proud of because we put a lot of effort in training our people from lower levels to the top management.

“This is your institution that continues to build upon the historic achievement of the past from where many of the public service leaders graduated, and PNGIPA employs you as a public servant, pays you salary and makes contributions to super funds.”

The employees thanked IPA for the work.

Like this: Like Loading...