Catechists gather for first quarter updating

Catechists from the Port Moresby Archdiocese gathered at Sivarai Namona pastoral centre for the first quarter updating for the year from Feb 17 to 19.

The pastoral theme for the apostolate of 2017 is “Our children: caring, protecting and handing on the faith” and the missionary childhood programme theme is ‘children helping children.’

Parents shared activities they had done in their parishes that were in line with the themes.

Teachers from Saint Therese Primary School also gave a class demonstration using the new textbook and explained the Praxis Method which is the methodology used in the religious education textbooks.

Catechists were commissioned by Cardinal John Ribat during the mass at Holy Name parish.

The catechists came from the following parishes: Holy Name, Holy Family, Holy Trinity, St Stephen, St Peter Chanel, Holy Rosary, Sacred Heart, St John’s, Christ the King, Mary Help of Christians, Mary Queen of the Pacific, St Paul’s and St Charles.

A separate commissioning of St Joseph’s Parish catechists was also held on the same day presided over by parish priest Fr Francis.

Catechists were given teaching materials for their parishes at the end of the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...