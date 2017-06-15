Catering companies invited to attend expo

LOCAL catering companies with homegrown cuisines are encouraged to take part in the Vision City trade expo next week, with special stall discounts available.

Vision City Mega Mall general manager Anderson Ting said the expo aimed to showcase local businesses and provide a platform for their growth.

“This expo’s ultimate aim is to drive the local business and entrepreneur as we believe some business lack funding to develop into an export brand. It is just a matter of showcasing the potential to the right investors. This is the platform,” Ting said.

He said it would be bigger than the first one. It will be extended to the new wing of the mall. A section will promote local food or delicacies.

“So far, none has approached (us) for this incentive as it is priced lower compared to other locations,” he said.

The second Vision City trade expo will be from June 26 to July 8. Last year, it ran for one week.

“All areas in the mall will be occupied by the trade expo – from the main entrance, atrium all the way to the new wing. So far, the main entrance and atrium are fully booked. But the new wing is still available for booth spaces.

“If companies are keen toparticipate, they are welcome to inquire.”

