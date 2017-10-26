Catering for military progressing: iPi

MORE than a 150 employees are now working with iPi Catering since the company was awarded a K24 million contract to provide catering for the Defence Force.

iPi group business development manager Peter Long said that the PNG-owned company had been performing well despite operational difficulties related to their clients’ operational locations.

“It is our pleasure to professionally support the PNG Defence Force by way of taking charge of all catering requirements, large and small, in-house via the messing facilities on all bases/locations, or in the field, or on the water – the latter being the case with the naval vessels of course,” Long said.

“Delivering an on-time quality food service three times daily along with a raft of formal and informal functions, field and ship rations, duty meals, and ancillary provisions and overall mess maintenance is not for the faint-hearted.

“Offering a carefully-balanced and nutritious food service to military personnel was a priority and as such, iPi Catering wished to, at all times, replicate the same and equally across all bases regardless of whether that happened to be at Murray Barracks in Port Moresby or say Moem Barracks in Wewak.

“We have added another 180 PNG employees to our already extensive and dedicated employees.”

